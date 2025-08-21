Motshekga 'satisfied' with Maphwanya's Iran comments explanation

Motshekga met with Maphwanya following his return to South Africa from Iran.





Iran's state media quoted him as saying that the South African Military and the Armed Forces of Iran can be used to serve their mutual national interests and enhance regional and international security.





These comments were immediately denounced by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), which made it clear that the head of the Defence Force does not set the country’s foreign policy.





Dlamini said that during Maphwanya's meeting with Minister Mothsekga, he explained that he did not speak to the media while visiting Iran and that the statements attributed to him were included in a statement issued by Iranian officials.





It is feared that the comments could make it more difficult for South Africa to strike a trade deal with the United States, given the historic animosity between the US and Iran.





