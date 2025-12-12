Motorists urged to consider weather conditions when planning holiday travels

Industries and companies close their doors on Friday, which is regarded as the traditional start of the holiday.





Zwane says festive shopping will further boost traffic, and some will take vacation leave on Monday ahead of the public holiday on Tuesday, creating a de facto long weekend.





"The South African Weather Services has predicted thunderstorms and heavy rainfall across many parts of the country. Motorists should avoid driving when the rain affect visibility and reduce speed."





Zwane says they are expecting a second gradual increase from Friday, 26 December leading to year-end celebrations on Wednesday, 31 December; with traffic to increase again in January as the majority of holidaymakers are expected to return between 2 January and 4 January 2026.





"The Road Traffic Management Corporation appeals to motorists to check the weather forecast before embarking on their journeys," said Zwane.





He also advised motorist to plan their time on the road to take place outside of peak periods, thereby avoiding congestion.





"Traffic-law enforcement will be intensified this weekend during all the peak travel periods to deal with bad driver behaviour, overloading and vehicle roadworthiness. Drunk driving operations will also be undertaken on all major routes and in residential areas to reduce crashes and fatalities."





"Motorists are warned that heavy fines will be imposed on those driving without registration plates will be prevented from continuing with their journeys until the number plates are properly affixed."





