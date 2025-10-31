Motorists urged to be vigilant amid spate of deadly crashesv

Eight holidaymakers lost their lives in crash while travelling to Durban on Thursday.





" We are intensifying roadblocks. We are concerned that we have seen an increase in the number of horrific accidents involving trucks," says provincial transport spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya.





A delivery truck collided with the minibus they were travelling in on the N3 between Van Reenen's Pass and Montrose.





Several people are recovering in hospital in Harrismith.





KwaZulu-Natal authorities were first on scene, but later handed it over to officials from the Free State.





Sibiya says tragedies on the roads can be avoided.





" We are passing our condolences to the families of the victims. We know that they were looking forward to spending quality time in KwaZulu-Natal.





"We are finalising all the preparations for the festive season in terms of ensuring road safety. We are working with the relevant stakeholders and the road traffic inspector rate is already visible on our roads."





