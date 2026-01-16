Motorists urged to avoid N3 Shongweni off-ramp crash scene ‘at all costs’
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
Two people have been killed in a horrific collision on the N3
before the Shongweni off-ramp.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson spoke to Newswatch from the scene.
He said it is understood at this stage that a truck and a bakkie collided on the Durban-bound side.
Jamieson said the vehicle burst into flames.
“The truck then lost control and veered through the centre median and down the other side of that bank. The truck driver sustained no injuries. ALS Paramedics are currently treating four patients who have sustained injuries from minor to serious, and once all of them are stabilised, they'll be transported to a nearby hospital for further care that they require.
“The N3 Durban-bound has been closed by RTI for safety. I would advise all motorists to avoid this area at all costs.”
