Motorist's licence suspended for clocking 170 km/h on KZN south coast
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
The Department of Transport in KwaZulu-Natal have slammed the brakes on another motorist for reckless speeding.
The department says the driver, who was caught on the south coast in December, has had his licence suspended.
The Scottburgh Magistrate’s Court also ordered Musa Mnguni to pay a fine of R30 000 or face eight months in prison.
Spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya says the RTI in Park Rynie nabbed Mnguni after he was caught doing 170 kilometres per hour in a 120 zone.
"This irresponsible driver was arrested on the 10th of December 2025 by the no-nonsense RTI Park Ryne Team after dangerously clocking 172 km per hour in a 120 km/h zone.
"Through this suspension of a driver’s license, we are communicating a clear message that a driver’s license is a legally granted privilege and not a constitutional right. Therefore, we will ensure that we take it away in order to prevent you from killing innocent people on the road.
"The RTI Park Ryne team is using cutting-edge technology to arrest lawyers, engineers, auditors, VIP protectors, doctors, police, and many other professionals across all sectors of the economy. We are demonstrating that nobody is above the law."
