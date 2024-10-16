Motorists could see end to fuel price drops

The Automobile Association says higher international oil prices are one of the factors.

It's been commenting on mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund.

"According to the CEF’s figures, ULP95 is expected to be slightly higher by around 14 cents a litre, while ULP93 is set for an increase of around three cents/l. Diesel is expected to increase by between 14 cents and 13 cents/l while illuminating paraffin will increase by around seven cents a litre," says AA spokesperson Eleanor Mavimbela.





“Lower stable fuel prices play a crucial role in the decrease of inflation and in lowering of the prices of goods and services.

"It would greatly benefit our economy if the fuel price decrease trajectory continued for longer, but the expectant increase, though marginal at this stage, comes at a time when most consumers and motorists are still struggling financially, and any increase now will add pressure on them."





