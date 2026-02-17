Motorcyclist killed in North Coast Road crash
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
A biker was killed in a crash in Durban North on Tuesday morning.
A car collided with his motorcycle on North Coast Road.
KZN VIP Medical and Rescue's spokesperson, Garith Naidoo, says paramedics found the rider in a critical condition.
"Rapid assessment and Medical intervention were initiated without delay as the patient’s condition continued to deteriorate.
"Despite extensive resuscitation efforts by our medical teams, the patient sadly succumbed to his injuries.
"After a brief period of advanced resuscitative attempts, the patient was declared deceased on scene. The circumstances surrounding the collision will be subject to further investigation by the relevant authorities."
