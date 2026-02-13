Mother charged after two babies found dead in French family's freezer
Updated | By AFP
The mother of two infants found dead in a freezer in eastern France has been charged and placed in pre-trial detention, a prosecutor told AFP on Friday.
The mother of two infants found dead in a freezer in eastern France has been charged and placed in pre-trial detention, a prosecutor told AFP on Friday.
The case is the latest suspected instance of infanticide to emerge in France in recent years.
ALSO READ: ‘Shattered’ KZN family as mourn brutal death of three children
Prosecutor Cedric Logelin told AFP the 50-year-old woman was charged late on Thursday a day after she was arrested in the western Paris suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt and admitted to freezing her newborns.
No one else has been charged, he added.
The grim discovery was made after the woman, who had nine children from three different fathers, had abruptly left the family home in the eastern town of Aillevillers-et-Lyaumont in December.
She left behind four of her children aged 14 to 20, their father, and a fifth child from another relationship.
On Tuesday, a family member discovered the body of a newborn in a freezer.
After the family raised the alarm, police discovered a second body in the same freezer, wrapped in a bag.
Suspicion quickly focused on the mother.
The woman had worn loose-fitting clothes to hide the pregnancies from her family and friends, the prosecutor had explained.
The suspect was unable to say when exactly the babies were born, but said the children were born between 2011 and 2018.
"During questioning, she cried very frequently and said she felt sorry for her children and her family," the prosecutor had said.
An autopsy will be performed on Friday to determine the exact circumstances of the infants' deaths.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: The February week that was with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu s...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
South Africa hit by fake bank and police calls as criminals hijack caller IDs
Phone scams are evolving fast in South Africa. This report explains how ...Danny Guselli 3 hours ago