Most west Durban substations back online after major outage

Technicians have since traced the original fault of the massive power outage to the Mariannridge substation.

They say supply was restored to the Hillcrest, Waterfall, and Westmead station, while Marrianridge has now been isolated for further repairs.

The City says a high voltage line trip caused a total loss of supply to the Hillcrest, Westmead, Waterfall, and Marianridge substations last night.

It says teams were immediately dispatched to the affected areas and have been working to restore supply.

"Affected areas include Albany, Albinia, Alverstone, Belvedere, Botha’s Hill, Chelmsfordville, Ediphini Section, Egwadeni Section, Emagezeni, Emangabazini, Embo, Embo Kwakhabazela, Ezakhiweni, Gillitts, Hillcrest, Hillcrest Park, Hilldene, Inthuthuko, Kloof, Kontinga, Kwanqetho, Kwasondela, Mabedlane, Mahlabathini, Mhkolombe, Molweni, Mshazi, Mshazi Skhambane, Ngcolosi, Qadi North, Qhobela, Quadi South 2, Salem, Shongweni, Shongweni Resources, St Helier, Tollgate, Tollgate South, Umgeni, Winston Park, Berrell, Congo, Crestholme, Crestview, Lower Molweni, Luthele, Maromeni, Nkangala, Nogxaza, Tin Town, Umgababa, Umngeni, Waterfall, Marianhill, Marianridge, Caversham Glen, Mahogany Ridge, Motala Heights, Pinetown North, and Westmead."