Disaster centre: most KZN municipalities failing fire readiness test

Acting Head of the Provincial Disaster Management Centre Mzwandile Hadebe has told delegates at the Ilembe District Disaster Indaba that only five municipalities in the province have the right resources and staff to deal with fire incidents.

30 municipalities scored below 50% in the provincial functionality requirement, including Ilembe, Zululand, King Cetshwayo District Municipalities.

Hadebe says firefighting services across KZN are held back by poor infrastructure, not enough vehicles and equipment, and limited funding.

He says the fire service function is also placed incorrectly in many municipal organograms, causing delays in buying equipment and slows down response times.

Hadebe has particularly raised concern about the Maphumulo Local Municipality which does not have a fire service unit and relies on the district and neighbouring municipalities during emergencies.

“We encourage the municipalities to include the fire and rescue services to their organogram. We know that an organogram is not something that you can do overnight, but you need to have to correct a placement within the municipality and appoint a chief fire officer and also making sure that you do have the budget within the budget of the municipality and align it with the IDP and the S-D-B-I-P.”