Moses Mabhida upgrades under scrutiny by Presidential eThekwini Working Group
The Presidential eThekwini Working Group checked on various upgrade and maintenance projects across the city on Thursday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa established the group to support efforts to enhance service delivery in the metro and make it more attractive to investment and tourism.
The inspection in loco kicked off at Moses Mabhida Stadium, part of the city’s sports precinct that is currently undergoing rehabilitation.
The stadium has not seen any major maintenance since it first opened ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
A rehabilitation project was announced in October last year.
Engineers say the focus areas include structural issues such as concrete deterioration, slab damage, and steel corrosion.
Upgrades will also restore the SkyCar, viewing platform, and adventure walk, all of which have been out of operation since 2018.
The inspection party, which includes officials from the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will also visit various sites in the Durban CBD.
Late on Thursday, they will also make stops at the Southern Aqueduct construction and the Umlazi Canal Expansion Project.
