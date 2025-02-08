More workshops needed to end domestic worker exploitation

The National Minimum Wage is going up next month from R27,58 to R28,79 an hour.

The 4.2% hike applies to farm and domestic workers.

While the South African Domestic Workers Forum welcomes the increase, it says most housekeepers still earn below the minimum wage.

The organisation's Lindiwe Shibambo says it is crucial for them to attend workshops to understand their rights.

"They get to understand about the minimum wage, how is it applicable, what is area A, what is area B and most importantly they get to also understand rights and responsibilities.

"It is really to say as a domestic worker this is what is expected, if you are supposed to be at work at 8 o'clock you must be there, knock off at this time.

“It is structured in a way that a person understands the professionalism to be attached to that particular role,” said Shibambo.

She has encouraged employers to also attend.

"Because in that particular workshop they are also made to understand their responsibilities to say this is a professional state, this is employment, and this how you are expected to behave.

“Because it’s not only the issue of the minimum wage and so forth but also the job spec. Do we compile job specs for our domestic workers? Do we give them formal employment contracts? Do we give them work schedules? Do we make sure we administer their leave, and we also communicate that with them?”

