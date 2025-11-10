More thunderstorms in store for flood-hit Newcastle

The SA Weather Service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for heavy downpours, damaging winds, hail, and excessive lightning that can lead to flooding and damage to properties and roads.

“Amajuba, uThukela, western parts of Umgungundlovu, western parts of Harry Gwala, northwestern parts of Umzinyathi and the extreme western parts of Zululand as well,” said forecaster Nhlanhla Sithole.

She said the Newcastle area, which was battered by flash floods that left the CBD underwater on Sunday, will not be spared.

“The wind was not that bad; however, the amount of rainfall was. According to our records, it was up to a hundred millimetres in the space of an hour. There is an indication that it might continue today, not specifically for Newcastle, but for the areas that are under the warning today.”

