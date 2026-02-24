11 more South Africans lured into Russia-Ukraine war set to return home

It's understood that the group, aged between 20 and 39, were recruited by people working with mercenary groups.





The men say they were promised security training in Russia, only to find themselves on the front lines of the war.





Most of the men are from KwaZulu-Natal. Their families have been pushing authorities to help them get back home.





Four of the men arrived safely back home last Friday.





Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says two men remain in Russia -- one is in a hospital in Moscow, while the other is being processed before finalising his travel arrangements.





The South African embassy in Moscow will continue to monitor the hospitalised individual until he is fit to travel.





ALSO READ: Putin failed to achieve goals in Ukraine, Zelensky says on war anniversary





He says the government is working closely with Russian authorities.





"President Ramaphosa has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to President Vladimir Putin, who responded positively to his call to support the process of returning the men home. President Putin had pledged his support during a telephone call with President Ramaphosa held on the 10th of February 2026."





Magwenya adds that investigations into how the men were recruited into alleged mercenary activities are ongoing.





It is alleged that Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, was involved in their recruitment.





Zuma-Sambudla stepped down as a Member of Parliament for the uMkhonto weSizwe Party in November.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)