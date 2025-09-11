More heads to roll, warns Nersa after R54bn blunder

Nersa last month admitted to having made an error in Eskom's multi-year price determination application.





The regulator was hauled before Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Electricity and Energy on Wednesday to explain the costly mistake.





Nersa last month said it had reached a settlement with Eskom, allowing it to claw back R54 billion after the error was picked up.





This moved the previously announced electricity tariff increases for the next two years to 8.8 percent from five-percent and six-percent, respectively.





The portfolio committee says it cannot understand how such a colossal mistake slipped past Nersa’s auditing and quality checks.





Nersa's board chairperson, Thembani Bukula, admitted the regulator’s processes collapsed after staff changes.





Asked about consequence management processes, Bukula told MPS one employee had already been suspended over the blunder.





He said they were still ascertaining who else was involved.





Bukula told MPs Nersa needs more resources and skilled staff to prevent a repeat of what he called a lapse.





Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa backed that call, warning the regulator must be strengthened to protect consumers.





