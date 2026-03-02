More FMD vaccines arrive as nationwide cattle rollout ramps up

More FMD vaccines arrive as nationwide rollout ramps up
Agriculture Minister John
Steenhuisen says all provinces will receive the latest batch of Foot and Mouth
disease vaccines.
One point five million doses of the Dollvet vaccine have arrived in South Africa from Turkey.
FMD, which has been declared a national disaster, has crippled farmers and threatened food security as well as the broader agricultural economy.
The arrival of KZN's first batch of vaccines from Argentina last week kickstarted a mass cattle vaccination campaign.
On Sunday, Steenhuisen confirmed another consignment had arrived at OR Tambo International Airport with Dunevax the authorised agent.
He says Dunevax informed the department that the delivery was delayed due to tensions in the Middle East and restricted airspace over the Gulf States.
The minister says additional shipments will continue to arrive.
" Obviously, this means that we can ramp up the vaccination program, the mass vaccination program that is designed to ensure that by December 80% of the national herd are vaccinated and we've been able to reduce the incidence of foot in mouth disease by 70%.
"We are calling on private veterinarians, farmers, as well as industry players to work with government to be able to ensure we are able to vaccinate as many cattle as quickly as possible with the vaccines.
"These vaccines will be prioritised for rollout to the key areas where foot and mouth disease is at its worst."
