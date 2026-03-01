More explosions heard in Dubai, Doha and Manama

AFP reporters heard blasts in Dubai, Bahrain's capital Manama and Qatar -- where AFP correspondents saw thick black smoke rising on the clear morning horizon in the south of Doha. Shortly after, another wave of blasts reverberated through Dubai.

The new explosions came after a day of Iranian strikes in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, as well as strikes on military bases and civilian infrastructure across the Gulf -- except for mediator Oman.

Iran's attacks on the Gulf have raised fears of a wider conflict and rattled a region long seen as a haven of peace and security in the turbulent Middle East.

On Saturday, across the UAE, Iran fired 137 missiles and 209 drones at the country, the UAE defence ministry said, with fires and smoke seen at landmarks The Palm and Burj Al Arab.

ALSO READ: Iran leader Khamenei killed in massive US and Israeli attack

At Abu Dhabi's airport, at least one person was killed and seven wounded during what authorities called an "incident". Dubai airport, the world's busiest for international traffic, and Kuwait's airport, were also hit.

In Qatar, officials said Iran had launched 65 missiles and 12 drones towards the Gulf state, most of which were intercepted, but eight people were injured, with one in critical condition.

On the first day of the strikes Saturday, smoke poured from US bases in Abu Dhabi and Bahrain's capital Manama, home of the American navy's Fifth Fleet, witnesses said, with US bases also targeted in Kuwait.

The oil-and-gas-rich Arab monarchies, lying just across the Gulf from Iran, are long-term American allies and host a clutch of US military bases.

In Manama, the Iranian attacks saw drones and shrapnel slam into residential buildings, with video on social media showing smoke and fire from high-rises.

Saturday's unprecedented barrage also targeted Qatar's Al Udeid base, the region's biggest US military base, as well as Riyadh and eastern Saudi Arabia.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)