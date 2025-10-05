More boots on the ground to fight crime in Inanda

377 newly trained community safety members were deployed in the area this week.

The recruits come from eleven local wards and represent groups like CPFs, Neighbourhood Watch and the Youth Crime Prevention Desk. They have also completed a specialist training program aimed at strengthening local crime fighting efforts.

The area has also received a mobile police station to boost visibility and support local policing. Inanda has often been one of the top five areas in the country with high levels of violent crime, particularly murder and rape.

KZN Premier Thami Ntuli who welcomed the recruits this week says there's been a drop in these crimes following the recent safety interventions in these areas.

The Premier has also launched the Inanda Task team to lead the cleanup, drives, and tackle root causes of crime. He has applauded residents for taking ownership of safety efforts and responding to calls for active citizenry.

