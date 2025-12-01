More bad weather for KZN, warns SAWS

The South African Weather Service says severe thunderstorms, accompanied by heavy rain, strong winds, and possible hail and lightning, are expected over the region from Monday afternoon.





It’s issued a Yellow Level 2 warning.





The KZN Department of Cooperative Governance spokesperson, Senzelwe Mzila, says disaster management teams remain on standby.





"These storms may bring heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning, and hail, particularly over the north-western parts of the province, including: Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma (Indaka and Ladysmith), Dannhauser, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, Msinga, Newcastle, Nquthu, uPhongolo."





Meanwhile, on the north coast, authorities say they’re working to assess the full extent of the damage to infrastructure caused by a storm that hit eSikhaleni on Saturday.





It caused flooding, while gale-force winds tore roofs off and brought down trees, with one crushing two cars that were parked underneath it.





There were no reported injuries or fatalities.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)