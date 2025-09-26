More awareness needed on impact of cataracts in SA - expert

The condition, defined as the clouding of the eye's lens, affects many adults.

Experts warn that severe cataracts remain the leading cause of blindness in South Africa, with 40 to 60% of people with visual impairments losing sight directly due to the condition.

Those who smoke, have Type 2 diabetes, or are frequently exposed to UV rays face a higher risk.

Dr Jenny Laithwaite, from the Ophthalmological Society of SA, says while cataracts can havesevereconsequences, the condition is reversible.

“There are these estimates that when one person in a family is blind from cataract, it probably reduces the productivity of about six other people in the family. They can't be helpful in terms of looking after children. They can't earn a salary; they can't contribute to the household.

“Whereas if their vision is restored through that cataract surgery, they can reclaim that place again, and they can be independent and be able to enjoy the good things that we want them to be able to enjoy.”

Eyecare Awareness Month is being observed from 20 September until 17 October.

Laithwaite says surgeons from the Society's Right to Sight Trust will perform around 700 free cataract operations during this period.

