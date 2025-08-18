More than 20 university students hurt in Durban crash
Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi
Several university students are being treated for injuries after their scholar bus collided with a car in Umbilo, south of Durban.
It understood the two vehicles collided on Rick Turner Road just before Lena Ahrens road on Monday afternoon.
First responders, ALS paramedics say they arrived on scene to find over 20 students from a local university with various injuries.
Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson say they've been transported to various Durban hospitals for further care.
" The roadway still remains closed whilst the eThekwini fire department in metro police investigate and clear up the scene.
"At this stage, the events leading up to the crash are unknown. However, SAPS will be investigating further."
