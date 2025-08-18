 More than 20 university students hurt in Durban crash
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

More than 20 university students hurt in Durban crash

Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi

Several university students are being treated for injuries after their scholar bus collided with a car in Umbilo, south of Durban.

More than 20 university students hurt in Durban crash
ALS Paramedics

It understood the two vehicles collided on Rick Turner Road just before Lena Ahrens road on Monday afternoon.


First responders, ALS paramedics say they arrived on scene to find over 20 students from a local university with various injuries.


Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson say they've been transported to various Durban hospitals for further care. 


READ: Two crashes claim 10 lives in Mpumalanga province


" The roadway still remains closed whilst the eThekwini fire department in metro police investigate and clear up the scene.


"At this stage, the events leading up to the crash are unknown. However, SAPS will be investigating further."


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) 

MORE ON ECR:

Durban KZN Crash Paramedics
newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.