Mooi Mpofana seeking to tackle Eskom debt
Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi
Officials in Mooi Mpofana say they are stepping up efforts to boost revenue and tackle the municipality's growing debt to Eskom.
The municipality owes the power utility an estimated R400 million.
"It costs the municipality to have an unfunded budget, so anything that we are trying to do we can't just move forward," says Mayor Maureen Magubane.
Magubane says KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs recently appointed an administrator to help improve the municipality’s finances.
The efforts, however, were hamstrung by the size of the municipality's debts.
Magubane says a team has been put together to take on these problems.
"That is what we are trying to see, why we are having electricity losses? Because in Mpofana you buy R500 electricity, when you collect it is R300 and you ask yourself where of this R200 gone to? We want to catch those that steal the electricity - is it the community or the old infrastructure that we have?"
