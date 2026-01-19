Montclair shaken by deadly shootout

Four suspects were killed, and several others were left injured in the violent confrontation at a property in Woodlands on Friday afternoon.

The group were wanted for several business robberies in eThekwini, including one at a jewellery store in Tongaat last Thursday.

The CPF's Hazel Francis says something like this has never happened in the neighbourhood before.

" Fortunately for us, it occurred after the learners had left. The primary school is situated next door to the crime scene. So the residents were obviously extremely shocked, and it brought about a bit of fear because this had not happened before in the area."

It's understood that the suspects could have been renting the property.

" We are going to ensure that the owners will really seriously vet who the property is being let out to, because that being said, it was a rental property,” Francis says.

