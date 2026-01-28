Mogotsi refuses to testify at ad hoc committee without parliamentary-funded protection

Mogotsi is scheduled to testify on Thursday at the hearings into allegations of political interference in the justice system.

He's previously said he fears for his safety and wants Parliament to fund his personal protection detail.

Committee chair, Soviet Lekganyane, was not impressed.

“It is uncertain as to whether Mr Mogotsi’s going to be here tomorrow, given the ridiculous demands that he has his own security. He wants his security to be paid for, for seven days, by parliament,” he said.

MK Party ad hoc committee member David Skosana says no witness will be allowed to undermine the hearings.

Speaking to SABC News, he said private investigator Paul O’Sullivan must also appear before the committee and respect the rule of law.

“Time to play some magnet tricks on this one, it’s unheard of. We had a lot of witnesses here, and he must come here. We need to move swiftly to have Paul O’Sullivan. There is no way that we can allow him to get away with murder. We need to make sure that the message is sent to him and to others as well who want to copy what he has done to us.”

The committee is racing against time to wrap up its work on 20 February.