Mogotsi claims Misuzulu, Mkhwanazi recruited to work for CIA

When asked for proof, he referenced the fact that the King had lived in America, while Mkhwanazi had trained in the US.

He said the information emerged when South Africa launched its case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

The alleged information peddler and associate of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said there was a concern that trade at a coal mine in Richards Bay, where Israelis had interests, would be affected.

He was questioned by the chief evidence leader, Matthew Chaskalson, as he began his testimony on Tuesday morning.

“Like I said, when the information came, there was a feeling that because South Africa took Israel to the International Criminal Court, the feeling amongst them was that even that trade route could be halted, and that's why they had to now activate their sources, being the King (Misuzulu) and Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi.”

Mogotsi said his informant also claimed the CIA was interfering in the succession battle for the Zulu throne.

“In execution of its mandate from the CIA, Lieutenant GeneralMkhwanazi, on numerous occasions, sent members of the Political Killing Task Team to intimidate, harass, and attempt to murder members of the Royal House associated with Prince Simakade.”

Chaskalson then asked Mogotsi to explain what evidence, if any, he had to substantiate the statement that this was in execution of a mandate from the CIA.