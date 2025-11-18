 Mogotsi claims Misuzulu, Mkhwanazi recruited to work for CIA
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Mogotsi claims Misuzulu, Mkhwanazi recruited to work for CIA

Updated | By Nushera Soodyal

Brown Mogotsi has made astonishing claims at the Madlanga Commission, saying an informant told him they suspected KZN police chief Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and AmaZulu King Misuzulu Ka Zwelithini were recruited and actively worked for the Central Intelligence Agency.

North West businessman and alleged political middleman Brown Mogotsi
Anastasi Mokgobu/JacaNews

When asked for proof, he referenced the fact that the King had lived in America, while Mkhwanazi had trained in the US.

He said the information emerged when South Africa launched its case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

The alleged information peddler and associate of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said there was a concern that trade at a coal mine in Richards Bay, where Israelis had interests, would be affected.

He was questioned by the chief evidence leader, Matthew Chaskalson, as he began his testimony on Tuesday morning. 

“Like I said, when the information came, there was a feeling that because South Africa took Israel to the International Criminal Court, the feeling amongst them was that even that trade route could be halted, and that's why they had to now activate their sources, being the King (Misuzulu) and Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi.”

Mogotsi said his informant also claimed the CIA was interfering in the succession battle for the Zulu throne.

“In execution of its mandate from the CIA, Lieutenant GeneralMkhwanazi, on numerous occasions, sent members of the Political Killing Task Team to intimidate, harass, and attempt to murder members of the Royal House associated with Prince Simakade.”

Chaskalson then asked Mogotsi to explain what evidence, if any, he had to substantiate the statement that this was in execution of a mandate from the CIA.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

newswatch new banner 1

MORE ON ECR:

CIA Investigation Allegations Madlanga Commission

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.