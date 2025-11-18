Mogotsi claims ‘Cat’ Matlala paid money to Masemola, Cele

Testifying at the Madlanga Commission on Tuesday, Mogotsi claimed that he has been working as a Crime Intelligence agent investigating the alleged cartel leader.

He claims Matlala was at the centre of a crime intelligence presentation in 2018, under the alias John Wick.

Mogotsi says he flagged issues with the awarding of Matlala's multi-million-rand police tender to suspended Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.

Mogotsi says Sibiya gave him contact details for Matlala.

“I had to get close to Matala and identify the syndicates involved in the tender, including if any SAPS members were involved. For this purpose, I had to convince Matlala that I'm close to Mchunu, and any concerns that Matlala had regarding the South African Police Service tender could be addressed with the minister. These investigations are still ongoing.”

When asked if he had been able to identify members of that syndicate, as his job was to investigate and identify the syndicate involved in the tender.

“The investigation is ongoing. I cannot confirm that indeed I have solid members that I have identified,” he responded.

He says he physically met with Matlala in December last year.

It was a day after the Political Killings Task Team instituted a search and seizure at Matlala's house.

“The meeting was very important because it is Matlala who told me that these people are very ungrateful. He further spoke about General Bheki Cele and General Masemola, saying that Masemola expects R25 million from him, and he had already given him R5 million. He also spoke about Bheki Cele, that he has given him R2 million, and he wanted R10 million, which means the R8 million was outstanding.

“One of the important things he said was that General Masemola and Cele are having a plan, a comeback strategy for General Cele to come back. They really want to get rid of General Sibiya.”