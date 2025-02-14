MK’s Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla issues second apology

Zuma-Sambudla's took to X on Monday night where she rejected Shivambu’s leadership, saying he is “the worst thing to happen to the MK Party.”





Responding to her actions, the party issued a statement in the early hours of Tuesday calling the 42-year-old’s actions a direct violation of the Party's Disciplinary Code of Conduct.





"Such actions are unacceptable, divisive, denigrating, and offensive. They undermine the principles of unity, respect, and discipline that are fundamental to the values of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party", the statement read.





MKP president Jacob Zuma then gave his daughter an ultimatum to apologise or face possible expulsion.





In her first apology, Zuma-Sambudla apologised to everyone, but Shivambu.





In the latest apology she said it was never her intention to undermine the principles of unity, respect, and discipline that form the foundation of the MK party movement.





She also directed a formal apology to Shivambu and the party.

Zuma-Sambudla pleaded for understanding and forgiveness from her fellow comrades and the South African public.





"I acknowledge that my words and actions have violated the Party’s Disciplinary Code of Conduct, and I deeply regret any harm they may have caused. I take full responsibility for my statements and commit to upholding the values and integrity of uMkhonto weSizwe moving forward.





"Furthermore, I extend my formal and unreserved apologies to all structures I serve in, including the South African Parliament and the Southern Caucus of the Pan-African Parliament.





"I remain committed to working towards unity, progress, and the total liberation of our people.





“I assure you all that I will reflect on this moment and use it as an opportunity for growth, discipline, and renewed commitment to the Party’s mission,” she said.





