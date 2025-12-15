MKP tables no-confidence motion against Ntuli, says province is in decline
Updated | By Newswatch
The uMkhonto weSizwe Party says it remains the only hope for the people of KwaZulu-Natal.
It has formally tabled a motion of no confidence against Premier Thami Ntuli in the Provincial Legislature.
The MKP's Bonginkosi Mngadi said KZN was drifting towards administrative collapse under Ntuli's leadership, with municipal financial dysfunction rampant and widespread infrastructure decay.
He says KZN is failing because it lacks leadership - adding the province deserves better.
" We must remove Premier Ntuli because audit outcomes [have] regressed. Corruption and irregular expenditure have increased.
Municipalities’ collapse has deepened. Service delivery failures worsen daily. All departments remain unstable. His leadership is reactive, weak, and inconsistent. KwaZulu-Natal is worse off before he took office."
The MK Party is the biggest party in KZN after winning the most votes during the 2024 provincial elections. However, it failed to form a government after coalition negotiations stalled.
The MKP holds 37 seats in the 80-seat provincial legislature and requires at least 41 votes for the motion to succeed.
