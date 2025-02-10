MKP lays treason charges against Afriforum

It believes the civil rights group misled the US President Donald Trump about land reform policies in the country, influencing his executive orders that have threatened funding to South Africa.





"Past legal rulings have made it clear that engaging foreign forces to act against one's own country falls within the realm of treason. Unlike those who fought against apartheid tyranny, Afriforum does not seek justice or democracy. It seeks to reverse the gains of our liberation by weaponising foreign influence against the people of South Africa," says John Hlophe.





Over the weekend, Trump doubled down on his earlier claims that the South African government is confiscating land and discriminating against people from certain classes.





READ: Trump freezes aid to S. Africa, citing law to 'seize' land





He offered to take in Afrikaners as refugees in the US.





Afriforum and the umbrella body, the Solidarity Movement, this weekend distanced themselves from Trump’s claims, saying they don't know where he got them from.





It also rejected his resettlement offer.





Speaking outside the Cape Town Central Police Station on Monday, MKP deputy president John Hlophe accused Afriforum of betraying the nation and its independence and sabotaging the economy.





"We demand that the full force of the law be brought against Afrifourm. Afriforum's actions echo of those of those of past collaborators and sellouts, who during the liberation struggle, aligned with external forces for their own interests. If this betrayal is left unchecked it will embolden other reactionary forces to undermine our nation's fragile independence."





