MKP, ANC demand safety checks at Durban flats

Residents and various groups demonstrated outside the Homii buildingon Joe Slovo Street on Monday in support of the Dlamini family.

The eight-year-old twins were playing with friends last Saturday, when Aphelele and Aphile Dlamini plunged four floors down the shaft.





Little Aphelele lost his life, while his sister Aphile remains in hospital. The MK Party's Labour Desk spokesperson Mthobisi Shinga says they've been in contact with the family.

He says they've also received additional reports on the condition of the building:

“We have received another report that [in] 2023 there was a woman that fell off the building and unfortunately herself she did not receive justice. That's not the only incident, there are other people as well who have communicated to us and let us know about the problems that happened here in this building.

“We believe that the municipality should also come in and check everything, and if the building is in a good state for people to reside.





“So those investigations must be conducted, and we're going to make sure that with these twins, these are the last people who are going to be having a problem in this building.”

Meanwhile, the ANC in eThekwini says the tragedy highlights the urgent need to address unsafe and poorly maintained buildings in the city centre.

It says it will work closely with the eThekwini Municipality to strengthen enforcement and accountability measures, compelling property owners to maintain their buildings to meet safety standards.





