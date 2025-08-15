Mkhwanazi warns new KZN cops not to accept ‘cold drinks’

Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi officiated the passing out parade of 145 constables at a SAPS academy in Ulundi on Friday.





The graduates completed a six-month learning programme - and will be deployed throughout the province.





Mkhwanazi shared some advice on how to serve.





"Some will be happy for you to a point of offering you bribes, which they will refer to as cold drink, do not accept such.





"Love your country, respect the people you serve and respect the oath of office you took when you joined the police. Always remember to protect the lives of the residents of South Africa as well as your life."





