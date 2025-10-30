Mkhwanazi warns festive season criminals ‘to surrender’

The officers, their vehicles and horses, lined up for inspection by Premier Thami Ntuli and Provincial Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The pouring rain didn’t stop hundreds of law enforcement officials from the SAPS, Hawks, metro police, and the traffic department from gathering at the North Beach Amphitheatre Gardens for the Festive Season Safety Plan launch.

Top cop Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi outlined the ten key areas of their strategy at the launch at North Beach on Thursday.

Mkhwanazi then went through the focus of the safety plan, saying it includes combating aggravated robberies, especially trio crimes and cracking down on organised crime.





He said their message is clear.





"Police will not stand by but will be hunting down those who want to use this period to bring misery to others."





He encouraged communities to work hand in hand with police to report criminals and help clean up their neighbourhoods.





"We have been receiving a lot of information from the communities about criminals that are terrorising communities out there. We have to encourage more of those reporting so that we can be able to remove those criminals."





Mkhwanazi ended with a warning that those who attack police or resist arrest during operations should expect officers to defend themselves.





"Our intelligence collectors are already on the ground. They are sniffing out for information and when we confront you as police officers, we want you to please surrender."





