Mkhwanazi urges SAPS reforms amid corruption claims

He made the remarks before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee which began its probe into allegations around national security on Tuesday.

The committee was established to investigate Mkhwanazi’s claims back in July, which included allegations of criminal infiltration, corruption, and political interference within the criminal justice system.

"It's the biggest government department that is controlled by one person.A budget of billions of rands is allocated to the SAPS.





"This is an institution that has got a responsibility over the lives of more than a hundred million people. It's a responsibility given to one individual and one way or another there is going to be cracks."

The commissioner testified that corruption is not limited to KZN and Gauteng but also affects provinces like the Western Cape.





READ: Mkhwanazi testifies in Parly on corruption and drug cartel claims

"And there are criminals in Gauteng that are involved in drugs and the drugs that the Gauteng team is part of."









"There are drugs that do come from the borders of our country, which it's in many provinces. So, it's not necessarily a problem that was in KZN and Gauteng province, it's a problem that involves the rest of the country," added Mkhwanazi.





The hearings are due to continue on Wednesday.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)