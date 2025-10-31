Mkhwanazi urges matrics to ‘party smart’

"We are issuing a stern warning against those Grade 12 learners who are now busy with their final examination, that their focus should be on what lies ahead. They must focus on completing their matric and focus on their higher education and training that is going to be next year."

Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says while they understand that pupils want to celebrate the end of their exams, he's called for responsible behaviour at “pens down” parties.

He says every year, these events spiral into chaos.





"These parties must be treated in a manner that they are celebratory parties and not parties that are going to cause mayhem in the local communities where some of these kids are going to fall victim to rape and assault and even murder. In these parties, learners, some of them, are still underage, indulge in alcohol, and they also take drugs, and unfortunately, many of these parties do not end well."

He urged parents to take an active role and discourage risky behaviour.

Mkhwanazi says police will be out in full force and anyone who breaks the law, including pupils, will face consequences.