Mkhwanazi testifies in Parly on corruption and drug cartel claims

Mkhwanazi was meant to begin giving evidence on Tuesday morning in Cape Town, but concerns were raised around the commissioner's statement.





The committee's chair, Molapi Lekganyane, has since said senior counsel have said they are satisfied with the document that has been presented to them.





MP's are investigating Mkhwanazi's explosive July claims that a well-connected drug cartel is behind an attempt by Police Minister Senzo Mchunu to disband the KZN Political Killings Task Team.





It's after the team began allegedly investigating the syndicates that Mkhwanazi says are behind high-profile murders.





" It'll be argued that, not by me, I'm not yet to present any arguments, but by some implicated that this was a political initiative," said Chief Evidence leader, Advocate Norman Arendse.





"It was a task team established and appointed to perform a particular task from time to time. The decision to disband or to disestablish it was a political decision and it was entirely lawful. What would be your response to such a proposition or argument?





Mkhwanazi responded: "I'll say they are wrong chair because a Minister of Police is not a member of a political party. The Minister of Police is an executive member that is appointed in terms of the Law of the Republic - a cabinet member responsible for policy. I don't think the legislature cared as to which political party the member belongs to.





"So to put a statement and say it was a political decision, what if the minister is not a politician? So I don't think that argument will stand."





