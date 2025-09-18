Mkhwanazi tells Madlanga Commission of Mchunu move to disband task team

On Thursday, the KZN police chief continued his testimony on day two of the commission, focusing on his response to the move by Police Minister Senzo Mchunu to shut down the task team.

He was specifically asked about a January interview with eNCA, ahead of his July claims.

In the interview, Mkhwanazi said he believed Mchunu made the move because someone had whispered into his ear that the team was investigating cases that might finger his associates.

He told the commission that his conclusion was drawn from objective evidence within the police structures.

“I concluded, therefore, that the decision was influenced by information other than that at the disposal of the police and served the interests of those impacted by the ongoing investigations.”

Mkhwanazi added that he could not keep quiet.

“At this stage, I did not yet know the person that I mentioned in the interview, Mr Brown Mogotsi, who, it has since been confirmed by the minister himself, is an associate of the minister. He was linked to Mr (Vusi) Matlala, who is a prominent cartel member currently under investigation in Gauteng and a direct target of the organised crime unit investigating, as assisted by the members of the task team.”

