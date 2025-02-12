Mkhwanazi targets corrupt police

Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's responded to concerns raised by Inanda residents, who claim some officers are colluding with criminals.





"We have intelligence and hopefully the community makes noise. They will be able to share that information with intelligence members who are working on the ground in order for us to remove them from the organisation. On average, we dismiss a lot of members on a monthly basis."





During a crime awareness Imbizo on Tuesday, community members said that in some cases, officers are known to have tipped off criminals about residents who report crimes.





They say it's discouraged them from coming forward.





The Inanda community has been terrorised by the notorious West Gang, whose 21-year-old leader was shot and killed by police two weeks ago.





Officers, over the weekend, killed another three suspected members and arrested others who carried out rituals to salute their former leader.





Speaking in Amaoti yesterday, Mkhwanazi said they were among those boasting about gang activities on social media.





"The biggest challenge in this area is that the community is growing in an unorganised manner and they become victims. Children are dropping out of school and they end up involved in criminal activities."





