Mkhwanazi: Someone advised Mchunu to disband KZN task team

Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was the first person to take the stand as the commission kicked off at the Brigitte Mbandla Justice College in Pretoria on Wednesday.



At the heart of Mkhwanazi's July claims are Mchunu attempts to dissolve the task team, allegedly after they helped Gauteng detectives uncover a syndicate that had infiltrated the criminal justice system.



On Wednesday, he detailed how ten members of the Political Killings Task Team were deployed to Gauteng to assist in the murder case of Vereeninging Engineer, Armand Swart.



Swart was killed in what is believed to be a case of mistaken identity outside his workplace last year. It's understood that the assassination involved whistleblowing to a Transnet hotline about a multi-million rand contract.



The unit stepped in after Gauteng investigators began receiving threats amid claims the suspects had high-level links in the SAPS.



Firearms taken in that case have been linked to multiple high profile murders, exposing a wider well connected syndicate.



"Someone thought that the political killings task team was the one that was responsible for the investigations in Gauteng towards these criminal syndicates, which involve and the participation of senior police officers in the South African Police Service, especially at the head office as well as the senior politicians,” said Mkhwanazi.

READ: Mkhwanazi claims Mchunu felt KZN Political Task Team had no value



Evidence Leader Mahlape Sello asked Mkhwanazi if he perhaps had proof of his statements.



"The evidence is there, and that will support my conclusion on this,” Mkhwanazi replied.



“My July briefing was a collective effort of men and women that are part of the investigation in Gauteng who knows and have gathered evidence, and will be able under oath to confirm that indeed that is evidence that we have collected.

“We have no reason not to believe that it is the real evidence that proves the linkages between the syndicates and the minister himself."

Mkhwanazi will continue his testimony on Thursday morning

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)