Mkhwanazi set to open Madlanga Commission when hearings start next week
Updated | By Bulletin and Celumusa Zulu
The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry says its recommendations will not be binding and will serve only as guidance to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry says its recommendations will not be binding and will serve only as guidance to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The commission has been tasked with investigating KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's damning allegations of criminality, political interference, and corruption in policing.
He is expected to be the first witness to testify when the hearings begin next Wednesday in Pretoria.
The commission’s evidence leader, Advocate Matthew Chaskalson, told a media briefing on Monday that they hope Ramaphosa will act on their recommendations.
"Our recommendation doesn't bind the president. It doesn't bind the people in respect of whom we make those findings. So essentially, the function of this body is to conduct a public hearing for the purposes of making recommendations to the president. We don't make findings that are binding."
READ: KZN dockets sent to Madlanga Commission
Meanwhile, the commission says evidence leaders and investigators are pleased with the information contained in copies of the case dockets at the centre of the allegations.
Mkhwanazi claimed, earlier this year, that the 121 dockets were taken away from the Political Killings Task Team, and alleged interference by suspended Deputy Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.
National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola recently ordered that they be returned to the province.
Speaking at the same media briefing, commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said the originals aren't required in their work.
" The investigative team and the evidence leaders have been in contact with the South African police service. There was no need for us to have original copies of the dockets. The commission had taken the necessary steps to ensure the integrity of the information.
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
Viral Nissan GTR crash in Westville Durban leaves car lovers shocked
Watch the drift fail that left car enthusiasts heartbroken over the limi...Carol Ofori 13 minutes ago
-
Did Doja Cat really eat her lipstick on the red carpet?
Doja Cat painted her mouth red with lipstick and called it “delicious”… ...East Coast Breakfast 21 minutes ago