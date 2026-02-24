Mkhwanazi seeks interdict in defamation case against businessman

Mathibeli went on a social media rant earlier this month - and accused police of being captured by his business competitors.





He also claimed that Mkhwanazi had given an instruction that he should be shot and killed.





He later gave interviews to media outlets, repeating the claims.





Mathibeli made the comments after a police operation at his business premises.





Legal expert Abigail Ngobene, who was in court, says Mkhwanazi also wants what has been said to be removed.





" On the side of the commissioner, it was argued that the matter is urgent, but more than that, they argued the fact that they, as the applicant satisfied the three requirements of a final interdictory, which is that it must have a clear right, there must be an injury or a harm that has been caused or a reasonable apprehension of such, and that there is no other alternative remedy that he can get."





Ngobene says Mathibeli's team argued that the case is not urgent.





"Part of the argument by the respondent is that there's no mention of the name of the provisional commissioner on those platforms where statements have been mentioned.





“So it's entirely on the court to consider on whether or not there is an implied reference to the commissioner on whether his name has been mentioned fully, and whether you've satisfied the requirements of a final interdict under the circumstances."





