Mkhwanazi says KZN SAPS ‘following the money’ in AKA murder probe
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
KZN
Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says investigators are now following
what they believe to be the "money trail" in the murder cases of
rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend, Tebello Motsoane.
This as the hunt for more suspects intensifies.
Mkhwanazi made the comments at the first court appearance of Malusi and Siyabonga Ndimande in Durban on Tuesday.
The brothers were extradited to South Africa from eSwatini in a joint operation by Interpol and the SAPS.
They recently abandoned their year-long fight against an extradition order.
The pair's arrest in the kingdom last year came days before police in South Africa took five suspects into custody.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Durban Magistrate's Court heard that the state intends to join their case to the other suspects so that all seven accused will stand trial together next year.
Detectives claim the alleged mastermind, Mziwethemba Gwabeni, received around R800,000 through his business account a day after the murders.
It is alleged Gwabeni then shared the money with his co-accused.
Gwabeni previously disputed this, saying the money he received was for legitimate business work, and that the accused were paid for their work as security guards.
Mkhwanazi said the police are investigating that business account.
"We are investigating further the linkages of his business account with other partners that he has who transfer money into the business account.
"We are identifying all those that he has business interests with, that would have moved money into that account. We are busy looking at those to establish exactly who above him might have, or requested him perhaps, to coordinate this operation."
