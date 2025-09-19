Mkhwanazi reveals incriminating texts from NW businessman ‘tied to’ Mchunu

On Friday, Mkhwanazi testified for the third day before the inquiry probing allegations of corruption and political interference in police investigations.





With text messages projected on the screen behind him, Mkhwanazi walked the commission through what he said was his communication with North West businessman, Brown Mogotsi.





He said Mogotsi warned him in September of an internal plot to discredit him.





It was tied to a probe into claims that Mkhwanazi had blocked the arrest of a prison boss in Empangeni after drugs were found in a bin outside her state home.





Mkhwanazi testified that Mogotsi presented himself as a friend of the police minister, and even asked him to check his standing with a Crime Intelligence official upset about his comments on cash-in-transit heists in KZN.





Mkhwanazi says when he pressed Mogotsi for clarity, he mentioned a “General Khan".





According to Mkhwanazi, Mogotsi was referring to Feroz Khan, the head of Counter and Security Intelligence.





The police chief then detailed a disciplinary process he chaired against Khan this year, after allegations surfaced that Khan blocked a cocaine drug operation in Gauteng in 2021.





Although Mkhwanazi eventually cleared Khan of wrongdoing, he told the commission he believes the allegations of defeating the ends of justice brought against him earlier this year, and investigated by police watchdog IPID were tied to his role in Khan’s disciplinary process.





He added that he suspects Khan passed information onto Mogotsi.





The hearings continue.





