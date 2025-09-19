LISTEN: Mkhwanazi claims presidency interferes with SAPS operations in Richards Bay
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
Claims of the Presidency meddling in police deployments to a crime-ridden area of Richards Bay have been heard by the commission of inquiry looking into alleged corruption and political interference into the work of the SAPS.
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on Friday testified that in 2021, he sent a team of detectives to investigate the murders of several executives at Richards Bay Minerals.
In May that year, RBM’s general manager for operations, Nico Swart, was ambushed and killed while on his way to work. Another official had been murdered in 2016. A few of the case had remained unsolved.
ALSO READ: Tributes pour in for slain RBM boss Nico Swart
Mkhwanazi told the commission after a year deployed in the port city to try and crack these cases, the detectives made little headway.
He’s told the commission that he ordered them back to Durban to work on the investigations remotely, partly due to a lack of budget.
Mkhwanazi says some individuals in government were not happy about the decision and interfered.
ALSO READ: Mkhwanazi: Mogotsi had documents only SAPS should possess
Listen to part of Mkhwanazi’s testimony on the RBM deployment below:
