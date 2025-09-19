Mkhwanazi: Mogotsi had documents only SAPS should possess

Friday marked day three of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which is probing allegations of corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system.

Nhanhla Mkhwanazi has placed North West businessman Brown Mogotsi at the centre of his claims of criminal and political interference in the justice system.

He told the commission that Mchunu had attempted to disband the KZN Political Killings Task Team after the unit had helped Gauteng detectives crack a major syndicate.

He said Mchunu initially denied knowing Mogotsi but later acknowledged that the businessman is a “comrade”.

Mkhwanazi detailed a series of WhatsApp messages he received from Mogotsi, whom he believes has links to the underworld.

The KZN police chief said Mogotsi told him that there was a defeating the ends of justice case meant to discredit him.

“My response was, ‘Morning, sir, what are you talking about? What defeating case are you referring to? And who is behind that?’ And he then attached two documents. And these documents that he attached was a police letter, a copy of the occurrence book in the South African Police Service. That's where we report incidents.

“And the content of the occurrence book and the factual report were exactly the same. It surprised me because these are documents of the police. A person who's not in the police should not be in possession of this. He's from North West, but he is in possession of a copy of the occurrence book from Empangeni in KZN.”

Mkhwanazi said the letter was a draft report on allegations that he interfered with the arrest of a senior official from the Department of Correctional Services two years ago.

Police watchdog IPID launched a probe into these allegations earlier this year.

