Mkhwanazi meets Hawks amid uncertainty over provincial head’s status

Lesetja Senona last month alleged he was kicked out of his office in Durban and his gadgets confiscated.





It was after he gave testimony at the Madlanga Commission about his relationship with alleged syndicate leader, Vusimuzi Cat Matlala.





However, KZN police bosses disputed this, saying they acted following a breach in security protocols.





In a statement on Monday, KZN police say today's meeting at the Durban Central's Officers Club was to allow management and officers seeking clarity to ask the provincial commissioner questions.





Mkhwanazi told the DPCI members that he did not know whether Senona is suspended or not.





Any action against Senona would be taken by the national Hawks head.





Mkhwanazi told the Hawks officers to stay out of the pockets of criminals - and stand firm for integrity and the rule of law.







