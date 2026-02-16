Mkhwanazi meets Hawks amid uncertainty over provincial head’s status
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
KwaZulu-Natal's top cop, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has met with Hawks members in Durban amid growing uncertainty over whether the provincial head of the unit remains in his position.
KwaZulu-Natal's top cop, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has met with Hawks members in Durban amid growing uncertainty over whether the provincial head of the unit remains in his position.
Lesetja Senona last month alleged he was kicked out of his office in Durban and his gadgets confiscated.
It was after he gave testimony at the Madlanga Commission about his relationship with alleged syndicate leader, Vusimuzi Cat Matlala.
However, KZN police bosses disputed this, saying they acted following a breach in security protocols.
ALSO READ: KZN police clarify seizure of state property from Hawks boss
In a statement on Monday, KZN police say today's meeting at the Durban Central's Officers Club was to allow management and officers seeking clarity to ask the provincial commissioner questions.
Mkhwanazi told the DPCI members that he did not know whether Senona is suspended or not.
Any action against Senona would be taken by the national Hawks head.
Mkhwanazi told the Hawks officers to stay out of the pockets of criminals - and stand firm for integrity and the rule of law.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
New WhatsApp chatbot number for electricity services
A new way to manage electricity services is here. Here's how to access f...Stacey & J Sbu 10 hours ago
-
Alcohol clampdown looms: Why new rules could change how South Africans drink and sell
New alcohol limits are on the table and they could reshape habits, costs...Danny Guselli 11 hours ago