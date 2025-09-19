Mkhwanazi fingers NW businessman as link between Matlala and Mchunu

KwaZulu-Natal police chief Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's testimony on Thursday focused on the contents of three extracts from Matlala's phone.

The businessman is central to Mkwanazi's claims of criminal and political interference in the justice system.

The commissioner claims Police Minister, Senzo Mchunu tried to disband the Political Killings Task Team.





ALSO READ: DA’s Kohler Barnard denies leaking classified information

He said the decision was made after Matlala was arrested by the unit, which was assisting Gauteng detectives in a murder case that unmasked a high-level criminal syndicate.

Matlala was awarded a R360 million tender with the police which was later cancelled, after he was nabbed for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend.

Mkhwanazi told the commission there had been communication between Matlala and a North West businessman.





ALSO READ: Mchunu denies links to Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala

" In their communication, it involves the contract that Cat Matlala has with the police service. Matlala is approaching him to help him engage with the minister in order to stop the cancellation of his contract.

"He is Mr Suleiman Kareem, of course, [he] commits to do that because he has this relationship with the minister, this gentleman that is part of the movement of money and the coordinator between Mr Matala and the minister."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)