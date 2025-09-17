Mkhwanazi to take Madlanga Commission stage amid MK court bid

It comes as the MK Party confirmed it will stage a picket outside.





Jacob Zuma's party is set to challenge the legality and composition of the commission in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday.





The MKP has questioned how the judicial commission can open hearings with its court challenge still pending.





ALSO READ: Mkhwanazi to break silence at Madlanga Commission





Among their challenges, the MKP’s has questioned the appointment of Madlanga as a sitting judge, to investigate allegations into the judiciary.





However, Madlanga retired from the bench a month ago.





Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels says they are aware of the party's application.





"The commission has noted that there are legal proceedings being launched. The commission operates on the basis of respect for our courts and will respect the outcome of the court proceedings. But having said that, we plan to have Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi at the first public hearing."



