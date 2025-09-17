Mkhwanazi to take Madlanga Commission stage amid MK court bid
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
Security has been beefed up at the Pretoria building where the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is due to get underway on Wednesday morning.
Security has been beefed up at the Pretoria building where the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is due to get underway on Wednesday morning.
It comes as the MK Party confirmed it will stage a picket outside.
Jacob Zuma's party is set to challenge the legality and composition of the commission in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday.
The MKP has questioned how the judicial commission can open hearings with its court challenge still pending.
ALSO READ: Mkhwanazi to break silence at Madlanga Commission
Among their challenges, the MKP’s has questioned the appointment of Madlanga as a sitting judge, to investigate allegations into the judiciary.
However, Madlanga retired from the bench a month ago.
Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels says they are aware of the party's application.
"The commission has noted that there are legal proceedings being launched. The commission operates on the basis of respect for our courts and will respect the outcome of the court proceedings. But having said that, we plan to have Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi at the first public hearing."
The commission was set up to investigation allegations corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system.— ECR_Newswatch (@ECR_Newswatch) September 17, 2025
In July, Mkwanazi shocked the country with claims that political interference led to an attempt to disband the Political Killings Task Team.@nushera pic.twitter.com/xYbMyZOKiH
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Durban mom shares savvy tip about your bond debit date
A smart tip for homeowners paying off a home loan - switch your date to ...Carol Ofori 41 minutes ago
-
Carol Ofori chats to Makhosi Msimango, founder of Ndzenga Tours and Safaris
In the spirit of Heritage Month, Carol Ofori chats to Makhosi Msimango, ...Carol Ofori an hour ago