Mkhwanazi introduces Armand Swart shooting in Madlanga Commission testimony

Mkhwanazi testified at the Madlanga Commission in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Mkhwanazi started giving further details on a shooting incident that he mentioned in his July claims, on Vereeniging engineer, Armand Swart.

He was shot dead outside his workplace last year.

He says what they have learnt about the incident is that it involves organised crime and to some degree, police corruption.

It's understood that the assassination involved whistleblowing to a Transnet hotline, on a contract involving millions of rands.

Three suspects were arrested.





One of the suspects was a police officer, Micheal Pule Tau.

Through forensic analysis, Mkhwanazi says firearms taken from the suspects were linked to multiple murders and exposing these accused to a wider syndicate.

He says police did everything possible to oppose bail for these suspects, but Pule Tau was granted bail.

He says it sparked concern amongst investigators and the prosecution team who began receiving threats to their lives.

Mlkhwanazi says the team also raised that there was interference from senior officers in the case.

The team investigating the case was also cut down.

He says he was approached for assistance and deployed 10 members of the Political Killings Task Team to beef up the counter-intelligence team investigating the threats.





