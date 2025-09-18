Mkhwanazi implicates MPs Fadiel Adams, Kohler Barnard at commission

Mkhwanazi has continued his testimony on day two of the inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in police investigations.

Mkhwanazi has detailed how a series of criminal complaints by MP Fadiel Adams, founder of the Cape Coloured Congress, led to the arrest of Crime Intelligence boss, Dumisani Khumalo.

Members of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption arrested Khumalo in June on charges of fraud and corruption for alleged unlawful appointments.

Mkhwanazi says Adams opened three cases in Cape Town in 2024, and two days later, repeated the process in Gauteng.

One of the three complaints involved the appointment of intelligence official, Brigadier Dineo Mokwele, who was allegedly appointed without any prior police experience.

Days later, Adams sent an email to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, complaining about efforts to undermine investigations.

The Madlanga Commission heard that the matter was escalated from Mchunu's office to IDAC, even though initial investigations found no merit in the case.





Mkhwanazi says he believes Khumalo was arrested because of the work done in Gauteng to root out criminal syndicates.

He's also told the hearings that DA MP Dianne Kohler Barnard broke the law and caused chaos over the purchase of a R22 million property for crime intelligence on Durban's Berea.

Kohler Barnard raised concerns in February over the cost to the taxpayer.

"This raises serious concerns over potential corruption, mismanagement, and wasteful expenditure within one of the country’s most critical law enforcement divisions. Furthermore, Crime Intelligence appears to have failed to consult the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI), as required, before making this purchase," Kohler Barnard said in a statement at the time.

"In response, the DA has written to the Inspector-General of Intelligence, calling for an urgent investigation into this purchase. We are encouraged by the confirmation that an investigation will be opened into the first case in Pretoria, and we expect a speedy resolution and feedback on both cases."





