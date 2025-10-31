Mkhwanazi: ‘I’m not afraid of being prosecuted’

" Anyone has got the right to open a case, police must investigate,” Mkhwanazi said at the launch of the province’s festive season safety campaign on Thursday.

“And if there's a crime committed and the police feel that they must take that to the courts, and the courts, if they decide to prosecute, they will prosecute. I was never afraid to be prosecuted. I'm not going to be afraid to be prosecuted now."

The charges relate to Mkhwanazi's testimony before Parliament's ad hoc committee about former police Minister Bheki Cele.

Mkhwanazi claimed that Cele may have received money from alleged cartel leader Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala but withdrew the claim during Cele's testimony before the committee last week and apologised.

Adams, who is the leader of the National Coloured Congress, opened the case earlier this week.

Mkhwanazi has previously accused Adams at the Madlanga Commission of abusing his access to classified intelligence, saying it affected the work of crime intelligence.

" If Mr Adams, whom I spoke about in that commission, feels that he must then use the strategy to threaten or intimidate, it's okay. I'm not afraid of that. We already understand which side of the law he is. We will find each other at the right place. Let it happen. He must bring it on. I will never be afraid of it."

Mkhwanazi has been called back to the committee, where he says he will provide an explanation.

Testifying on day two of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in police investigations, Mkhwanazi outlined how a string of criminal complaints lodged by Adams triggered the arrest of Crime Intelligence head, Major-General Dumisani Khumalo.

Khumalo was taken into custody in June by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) on fraud and corruption charges linked to allegedly unlawful appointments within the division.

Mkhwanazi testified that Adams opened three cases in Cape Town in 2024, and then, just two days later, repeated the same process in Gauteng.

One of the complaints concerned the appointment of Brigadier Dineo Mokwele, whom Adams claimed was hired without any prior experience in policing.

Shortly after, Adams sent an email to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, alleging that there were attempts to obstruct ongoing investigations.

The inquiry heard that the matter was escalated from Mchunu’s office to the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), despite earlier findings indicating the allegations had no substantive merit.

Mkhwanazi told the commission he believes Khumalo’s arrest was linked to his unit’s work in Gauteng, which had begun exposing criminal syndicates operating within police ranks.

